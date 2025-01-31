Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Shares Up 22.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) traded up 22.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 274,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 92,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Silver One Resources Trading Up 22.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 79.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$65.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

