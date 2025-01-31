Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Up 22.5% – Still a Buy?

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 274,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 93,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$65.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a current ratio of 79.52.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

