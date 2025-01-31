Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Director Craig Andrew Parry Sells 25,000 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.14, for a total transaction of C$353,500.00.
Craig Andrew Parry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Craig Andrew Parry sold 23,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$321,917.20.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Craig Andrew Parry sold 70,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.58, for a total value of C$740,509.00.
Skeena Resources stock traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.42. 167,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,282. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$4.48 and a 1-year high of C$14.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
