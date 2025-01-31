Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Director Craig Andrew Parry Sells 25,000 Shares

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.14, for a total transaction of C$353,500.00.

Craig Andrew Parry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Craig Andrew Parry sold 23,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$321,917.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Craig Andrew Parry sold 70,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.58, for a total value of C$740,509.00.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Skeena Resources stock traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.42. 167,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,282. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$4.48 and a 1-year high of C$14.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKE. Desjardins raised Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

