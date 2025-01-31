Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Snap-on by 53.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $358.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.80. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $2.14 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at $273,126,134.54. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,586.54. The trade was a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,192 shares of company stock worth $11,400,978 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.