SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 1,156,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 324,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.
SoFi Next 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $94.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.
About SoFi Next 500 ETF
The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Next 500 ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.