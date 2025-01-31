SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 1,156,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 324,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $94.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

About SoFi Next 500 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.