SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,150,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 518,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after buying an additional 5,631,725 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $824,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

