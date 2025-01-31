SOL Capital Management CO Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $597,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $333.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $265.70 and a 52-week high of $336.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

