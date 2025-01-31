SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 200 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IXN opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.