SOL Capital Management CO Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $10,902,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $127.29.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

