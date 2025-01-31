SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a market cap of $409.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.