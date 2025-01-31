Solar Stocks To Research – January 30th

Tesla, Vistra, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, Berkshire Hathaway, Southern, and NextEra Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are stocks of companies that are involved in the production or distribution of solar energy products, such as solar panels, inverters, or related technologies. These stocks can be purchased by investors who want to invest in the growing renewable energy sector and capitalize on the increasing demand for clean energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $12.75 on Thursday, reaching $401.85. The company had a trading volume of 74,326,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,721,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.98 and a 200-day moving average of $297.28. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.43, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST stock traded up $18.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.78. 12,212,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,234,765. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded up $28.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,060. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.49.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG traded up $14.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.13. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $4.57 on Thursday, hitting $473.83. 1,200,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,148. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $381.48 and a 12 month high of $491.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.89.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE SO traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,277. The firm has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $71.52. 3,762,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,872,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.10. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $147.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

