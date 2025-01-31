Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 681,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 636,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.

Get Solstice Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solstice Gold news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. Insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.