Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.48%.

In other news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $31,121.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660.94. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $54,446. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

