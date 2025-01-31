Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $17,192,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 106,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWR opened at $92.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

