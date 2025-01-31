Southern Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $349.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.53 and its 200-day moving average is $327.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $265.99 and a one year high of $358.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

