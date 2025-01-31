SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,686 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,588,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,536,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,707,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,778,000 after purchasing an additional 67,542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after buying an additional 2,349,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 1,454,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

