SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 328,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 215,412 shares.The stock last traded at $18.66 and had previously closed at $18.66.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,026,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.