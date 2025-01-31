SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 535,537 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 207,281 shares.The stock last traded at $33.84 and had previously closed at $34.01.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 137.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 368,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 447,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 303,036 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.