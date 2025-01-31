SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMD opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

