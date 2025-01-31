Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 37.7% in January

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,300 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 523,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sphere 3D

In related news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,314.97. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $46,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANY

Sphere 3D Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 122,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,123. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.99. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.