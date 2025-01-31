SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.50%.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SRBK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 42,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 million, a P/E ratio of 105.09 and a beta of 0.84. SR Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at SR Bancorp

In other SR Bancorp news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. This trade represents a 7.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

