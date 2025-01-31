SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 3,220 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.5 %

NVO opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

