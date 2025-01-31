SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $704.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $463.16 and a 12 month high of $712.42. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $666.79 and its 200-day moving average is $627.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $691.00 to $689.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.81.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

