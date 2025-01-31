SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 288,926 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,116,000 after acquiring an additional 170,810 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,685 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $87,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,985,103.32. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,499,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,173.46. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

