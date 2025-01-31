SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $770,000.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFM opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.