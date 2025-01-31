SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $47.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

