SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 260 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,392 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after buying an additional 885,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after buying an additional 838,189 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
