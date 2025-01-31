SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 260 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,392 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after buying an additional 885,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after buying an additional 838,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.