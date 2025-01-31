SteelPeak Wealth LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,189 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 14.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.62 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

