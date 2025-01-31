Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 8,972 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $607.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $485.19 and a fifty-two week high of $613.79. The company has a market cap of $524.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

