Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.49 and last traded at C$8.36, with a volume of 131536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAY.A. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Stingray Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Mathieu Péloquin sold 5,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.97, for a total value of C$39,850.00. Also, Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 8,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$60,008.00. Insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $260,008 in the last ninety days. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.
