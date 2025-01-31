STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Posts Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Zacks reports. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. STMicroelectronics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
STMicroelectronics Price Performance
Shares of STM opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28.
STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STMicroelectronics
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Turnaround Stocks in the Early Innings With More Upside to Come
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Whirlpool: Buy This High-Yielding Value Before It Spins Higher
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Commvault Systems: Share Price Primed to Vault Higher in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.