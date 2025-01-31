STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Posts Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Zacks reports. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. STMicroelectronics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.