StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

SEED stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Origin Agritech has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.17% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

