Strategic Advocates LLC Buys 9,602 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 476.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 758.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 125,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 111,080 shares during the period.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

