Strategic Advocates LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Strategic Advocates LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 20.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Increases Dividend

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3291 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.