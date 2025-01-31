Strategic Advocates LLC Lowers Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Strategic Advocates LLC decreased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 879,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,501,000 after purchasing an additional 822,222 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after acquiring an additional 488,688 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Summit Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,181,000 after acquiring an additional 429,062 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 21.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $8,045,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

In other news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $78,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,651.11. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUM opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

