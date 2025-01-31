Strategic Advocates LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 11,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,881,000.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TMFC stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $943.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

