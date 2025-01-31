Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 289.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $657.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.