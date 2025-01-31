Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 227.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $202.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,331,082.31. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,171 shares of company stock worth $5,786,210. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.