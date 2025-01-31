Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 585,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 159,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

