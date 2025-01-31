Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at $1,265,000.

Shares of EJAN stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

