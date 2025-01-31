Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 2,207 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 89,632 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,732 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 446,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after purchasing an additional 246,659 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.