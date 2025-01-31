Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $84.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

