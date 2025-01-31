Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,432 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
IEI stock opened at $116.17 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $117.24.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.