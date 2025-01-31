Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 98.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,205,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,561 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,371,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 965,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 32.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,897,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,578,000 after buying an additional 951,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.26.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This trade represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $102.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $104.25.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.