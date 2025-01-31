Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

