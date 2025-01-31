Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,427 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.