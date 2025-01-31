Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000.

VUG opened at $419.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $317.59 and a 12-month high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

