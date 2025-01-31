Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,682 Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $55.46 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $859.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65.

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

