Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 22,097 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,097 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFF opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

