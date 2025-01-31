Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 623 Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 130,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,743,000.

Get iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IRBO stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $35.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.